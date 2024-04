Talent of Ravi Teja students

Nagarkurnool : Students of Ravi Teja Junior College, Nagar Kurnool town have excelled in Intermediate results. Jaya Chandra scored 977 in MPC second year and Sindhuja scored 963 in CEC second year. Vaishnavi scored 465 marks in MPC first year. Principal Srinivas, Lecturers and parents felicitated the students who scored the highest marks.