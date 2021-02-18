Tamilisai gets addl charge as LG Pondicherry

Somajiguda: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday received an appointment order of warrant from the Central Government which offered her an additional charge of a lieutenant governor of Pondicherry.

The centre has shifted the incumbent lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi for some reasons. Soon after her shunting, the Centre appointed Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundrarajan with full additional charge as the lieutenant governor of Pondicherry.

In a press release from Raj Bhavan, TamilisaiSoundararajan has said that Pondicherry special resident commissioner, Krishna Kumar Singh has offered the appointment order copy to her in the city in this regard.

The Governor is to take a tour soon to the union territory to assume charge of lieutenant governor.