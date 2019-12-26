Tandur: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's services recalled
Tandur: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary was celebrated on a grand note at BJP office here on Wednesday. Leaders and activists of BJP, BJYM and ABVP paid rich tributes to the legendary leader by garlanding his portrait.
They recalled his services to the nation. Later, they distributed fruits and bread to patients at District Government Hospital.
25 Dec 2019 4:09 PM GMT