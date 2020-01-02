Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Tandur: People told to plant saplings

Tandur: People told to plant saplings
Highlights

District Government Hospital Superintendent Mallikarjun has called upon the people to take up responsibility of planting saplings and raise them with...

Tandur: District Government Hospital Superintendent Mallikarjun has called upon the people to take up responsibility of planting saplings and raise them with care.

He planted saplings on the premises of the hospital on Wednesday as a response to the call given by ZP chairperson Sunitha Reddy. He explained the significance of plants in protecting our environment.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman1 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT

All eyes on Nirmala Sitharaman's second budget

J&K: Internet services in valley hospitals yet to resume
J&K: Internet services in valley hospitals yet to resume
Pakistan shares list of nuclear installations with India
Pakistan shares list of nuclear installations with India
Telangana CM KCR assures to make Hyderabad as
Telangana CM KCR assures to make Hyderabad as 'Film Hub of
India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure
India approves third moon mission, months after landing failure


Top