Tandur: People told to plant saplings
Highlights
District Government Hospital Superintendent Mallikarjun has called upon the people to take up responsibility of planting saplings and raise them with...
Tandur: District Government Hospital Superintendent Mallikarjun has called upon the people to take up responsibility of planting saplings and raise them with care.
He planted saplings on the premises of the hospital on Wednesday as a response to the call given by ZP chairperson Sunitha Reddy. He explained the significance of plants in protecting our environment.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
1 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT