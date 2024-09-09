Tanks under encroachment in erstwhile Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The ancient rulers of India built tanks and ponds as symbols of civilization and sources of public utility. Unfortunately, these very structures are now falling prey to encroachments, driven by land mafias eyeing valuable real estate.

The area of Mallaiah pond in Bommakal village of Karimnagar mandal is 18 acres. Decades ago, 18 farmers were granted eksal pattas in the area of this pond by the then government. When there was no water in the pond, they cultivated and grew crops.

Due to the increase in the prices of the land in this order, demand for land has arisen. A year ago, a local businessman purchased an acre from the pattadars. Despite complaints from locals and interventions by Panchayat and Revenue officials, who halted the initial construction and demolished an illegal shed, the businessman took advantage of the authorities’ preoccupation with recent elections. He continued his encroachments by filling and levelling the pond, and even built another shed without approval from the Gram Panchayat or SUDA.

There are 1,008 ponds and tanks in the district. While the area of all these is 13,456 hectares in the records, constructions took place in more than half of the area. Apart from the function halls, some other buildings have come up.

In the towns of Karimnagar, Kothapalli, Choppadandi, Huzurabad, and Jammikunta, small tanks that existed less than two decades ago have disappeared. Moreover, many ponds were destroyed by land mafia near Bommakal; 70 % of the area of 46.21 acres Jakkappa cheruvu, 28.10 acres Gopal cheruvu, 16.10 acres Nalla cheruvu, 12 acres Godumakunta, and 9.10 acres Ravikunta is under encroachment. Even though Addaguntapalli tank is the foundation of Godavarikhani’s survival, it has been encroached by some people, about 40 acres of land related to Addaguntapalli tank has been completely alienated, and the pond in survey numbers 631 and 632.

In Vemulawada mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, three dams built during former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s regime on 360 acres of land in Nampally village have also fallen victim to land sharks. Likewise, the 20-acre Turaka Kunta in Jammikunta and the 381-acre Naini Cheruvu are facing large-scale encroachments, with 120 acres of the latter already lost.

It goes without saying that immediate intervention from authorities is needed to protect these water bodies from further destruction.