Targeted raids won't be tolerated: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Responding to the IT raids, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that he or his colleagues won't fear such tactics by the central government. He said that the raids were not a surprise for them and those were expected.



The minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already alerted them regarding such raids by the central agencies. He said that it was a misuse of institutions and those could be at the disposal of others in the future. He said that such targeted raids would not be tolerated anymore.

He said that these things would be brought to the court of people soon. He informed that TRS would be organizing a General Body Meeting with MLAs and MLCs of 15 constituencies on November 27. He said that people behind raids will see what happens next.