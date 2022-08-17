Tarun Chugh flays attack on Bandi yatra, terms TRS goons as cowards

Hyderabad: Condemning the attack on Praja Sangrama Yatra at Devaruppala villae in Janagon district, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday, said that the TRS goons are cowards. They cannot stop the ever-growing popularity of BJP in Telangana.

He said it was an attack on democracy and freedom of expression engineered by the vicious forces patronised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government. The BJP leader said that it is evident that KCR is nervous and is feeling shattered by the mammoth support that the BJP Praja Sangrama Yatra has been getting from the people. Perhaps CM KCR is thinking that with the attacks of goons, he would be able to intimidate the BJP supporters and stop the yatra.

Chugh said he would want to make it emphatically clear that the yatra would go on, no matter what KCR or the TRS goons would do. The yatra will complete its third phase soon. In the coming 200 days, the BJP will reach every village and all nooks and corners of Telangana to expose the anti-democratic policies, the corrupt and dynastic rule of CM KCR and the TRS government, he added.

It is also unfortunate that the police, who are supposed to respect and protect the democratic rights of every citizen, are acting in a partisan manner.

He pointed out that when the TRS goons were attacking the Praja Sangrama Yatra, police remained mute spectators and also, showed their ire at BJP workers. "I strongly condemn the partisan attitude of the police and advise them to conform to their constitutional mandate. Do not be a 'darbari' (employee of a court) but be an 'Adhikari' (an officer who abides by the constitution)," he said.

Terming the political atmosphere in Telangana as very fast changing, Tarun Chug said that CM KCR is holding the reins of power with force. However, forcefully KCR would hold the reins of power, and the power would slip away from him with the same force since Telangana people have decided to say 'bye-bye' to KCR sarkar.

As BJP is emerging stronger in Telangana, many leaders have been joining the BJP from all political parties like TDP, TRS and Congress, he said.