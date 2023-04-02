Tarun Chugh raises pitch for judicial probe into paper leak

BJP national general secretary and Telangana party affairs in charge, Tarun Chugh, on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government should immediately dissolve the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) following the incident of paper leak and institute a judicial inquiry into the entire incident.



Chugh said the inquiry must be conducted by a sitting judge as the incident of paper leak involved the fate of more than 30 lakh youths who have been working day and night for the jobs.

Chugh said all members of the commission be suspended immediately. Besides, the inquiry should also cover the alleged role of the BRS chief KCR and his family in the entire scam.

Alleging that the KCR family has built a fiefdom of corruption in the State, he said it is the to expose all the misdeeds of the family.

Chugh said KCR has deliberately kept himself off the scene ever since the scam had come to light which clearly demonstrates that he has failed to discharge his duty and has been hiding for fear of being exposed.

It's a cruel joke with more than 30 lakh unemployed youths for which a judicial inquiry is a must to expose the role of KCR's family and the commission members, Chugh demanded.