Tatikonda Rajaiah resigns from BRS? likely to join Congress
Former MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah has shocked the BRS party by resigning just before the Lok Sabha elections. Rajaiah, who was hoping for the Warangal parliamentary seat, decided to leave the party due to no response from the party leadership. It is expected that he will join the Congress party soon.
Rajaiah, who is the sitting MLA of station Ghanpur, was denied a ticket by the BRS party in the last assembly elections and former MLA Kadiam Srihari, contested the election and won. While the BRS is currently focusing on the Lok Sabha elections and selecting MP candidates, Rajaiah did not receive any assurance from the party leadership regarding the earlier change of Parliament seat. This has led to his decision to leave the party and there is a possibility that he will join the Congress and contest as an MP in the coming days.