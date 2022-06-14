Teachers greet students with flowers as schools reopen

Nizamabad: Enthusiasm visible everywhere in the district as schools opened on Monday. Children who generally cry before being brought to the school, were seen happy on meeting their school mates after a gap of two years.

The same joy was seen among the teachers also who welcomed their students. The teachers of Bodhan Rakasipet Government High School greeted students with flowers on the first day.

Teachers Nagesh Babu and Ishwar said that 100 new students admitted to the school in the "Badibata" programme. The number of students will cross 800, the second highest in the district, the teachers said. The teachers at Bodhan Rakasipet Government High School are very dedicated to the students. The school came second in the strength collection in Nizamabad district. The entire school premises in Nizamabad and Kamareddy district were kept clean.

The Covid protocol was strictly enforced. Many school children are welcomed by giving flowers to bring joy as it is the first day of school. The school, located in the heart of the town of Bodhan, is expected to cross the 800 mark by raising 100 students in the slum program to the delight of parents.

Uniform and textbooks will be distributed to students soon. The students said they were very happy to meet friends and classmates after a long time.