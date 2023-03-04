Teachers harassing students should be arrested: Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Rangareddy: Palamuru Charitable Trust Chairman Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that teachers who are harassing students should be arrested. BJP leaders and activists visited BC Gurukula School of Indranagar in Chaudharyguda Mandal on Friday.

On the occasion, he said that in recent days students across the state are committing suicide because they cannot bear the harassment of teachers. On his visit to the school, he said it is a matter of grave concern that teachers are beating the students.

He said that in this school, the clothes and mattresses are placed under the benches where children sit, and plates are placed on top where children should actually use it for study purposes.

He said that he will file a written complaint with the Human Rights Association as well as Ranga Reddy District Collector and Chowdhariguda Police regarding the beating of the students. Koneru Srinivas, BoyaKurumaiah, Mallesh, Raju, Bhimaiah, Prabhu, Narasimhu, Chandramouli, Anjaiah, Shekhar, Bharat, Tarun, Giri, and others were present.