Teaching Profession is Honorable - Former Lions Club Governor Radhakrishna

Nagar Kurnool : Under the leadership of Lions Club President Dodla Radha Reddy, the Nagar Kurnool Lions Club celebrated the centenary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan by honoring teacher-members of the club. The event was held in Nagar Kurnool town, where former Lions Governor Radhakrishna graced the occasion as the chief guest. During his speech, he emphasized the vital role teachers play in shaping the bright future of every individual. He noted that teachers not only provide education but also instill values and identify the strengths and interests of students, guiding them towards success in their respective fields.





Radhakrishna praised the Lions Club for its continued service to government schools in Nagar Kurnool, highlighting the significant contributions of teacher-members in the club's growth and development.



The event saw the grand felicitation of several teacher-members, including Darshi Rajayya, Vasa Raghavender, Lagishetti Kodanda Ramulu, Rachuri Venkatraj, Pola Srinivasulu, Donthu Shankar, Prem Kumar Reddy, Bhagya Lakshmi, Chandrashekar Reddy, and Zone Chairman Shiva Srinivas.



Following the felicitation, an advisory meeting was held under the leadership of Zone Chairman Shiva Srinivas. The presidents, secretaries, and treasurers of clubs from Nagar Kurnool, Achampet, and Jadcherla participated in the meeting. Among those present were club president Dodla Radha Reddy, chief guest Radhakrishna, Region Chairman Tepp Sreenu, secretary Vasa Lakshmi, treasurer Nagarani, former club presidents Hakeem Vishwaprasad, former market committee chairman Dodla Eshwar Reddy, Dodla Rajavardhan Reddy, Lakshmi Narasimha Gowd, Ramakrishna Reddy, Amarender Reddy, Dodla Indumati, Suresh Kumar, Shailaja, Lakshmi, Swaroopa, and Srujana partipated.

