Team of health officials visits Balapur UPHC

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note on the report published by The Hans India on August 23 (Lack of staff hits public health programmes hard) regarding the issues being faced by the Asha Workers and ANMs in implementing government schemes due to shortage of staff especially in Balapur mandal, a team of officials from Health Department on Wednesday visited the Urban Primary Health Centre Balapur and took stock of the situation going round the room.

Assistant Director Department of Malaria and Filaria Dr Nagayya, District Malaria Officer Rangareddy and Dr Rakesh visited the UPHC and inspected the performance of the healthcare centre by enquiring about the dengue cases being reported every day besides verifying the records being maintained at the facility.

In several areas of extremely impoverished and densely populated Jalpally municipality, poor people have no access to public health facilities like primary health centres, dispensaries or Basti Dawakhanas unlike the people in neighbouring municipalities while Asha Workers and ANMs are the only saviour who supervise, monitor and lesion between the pregnant women and the hospitals located outside the municipality.

Accompanied by Medical Officer Dr Sharada, both the officials checked the records being maintained and enquired over the services being provided to the dengue and malaria patients at the facility. They also questioned about cases being reported from Gandhinagar area and the treatment being provided to the affected persons.

The officials also tried to get straight dope about the anti-larvae drives to address mosquito menace and to arrest the spread of seasonal maladies besides other programmes being introduced to improve the healthcare system in the area. Further, they also delve into the performance of the facility and the preparedness of the staff serving at the UPHC.