Technozion concludes on a high note

Warangal: The three-day Technozion, an annual technical event organised by the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, has come to an end on Sunday. Around 2,000 students participated in the three-day fest.
Warangal: The three-day Technozion, an annual technical event organised by the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, has come to an end on Sunday. Around 2,000 students participated in the three-day fest.
Delivering a guest lecture on the last day of the fest, ISRO Senior Space Scientist Dr T N Suresh Kumar said, “If an ordinary person like me can work for ISRO why not intelligent students like you.” During COVID-19, his team worked on how radioactive approaches can reduce the pandemic.
He said the students from NITs and IITs have a great role in space research and encouraged them to reach out to him in case he has any challenges. He advised students to not just consider packages but to think about research activities to see the country developing. He invited students to come to the ISRO centre to learn real-time experience.
The events organised on Sunday included Jahaz, Warangal Trading Ring, RC Buggy, Mechanical Kit Assembly, and Debugging Mania.