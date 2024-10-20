Teed-up: Govt mulls building Golf City

Hyderabad: The Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA), in collaboration with local partner Stone Craft, has come forward to build an extensive Golf City in the southern part of the city, revealed IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

A delegation from the PGA, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, met with the minister at the Secretariat on Saturday. The minister said that PGA and Stone Craft are ready to set up golf courses, residential complexes, hotels, and entertainment facilities if the Telangana government extends its support. He also mentioned that PGA is currently working with Shapoorji Pallonji in Mumbai to develop a Golf City, and Stone Craft has agreed to invest heavily in the Telangana project.

Once the Golf City is completed, it will create employment opportunities for 10,000 people over the next decade, Sridhar Babu added. He further mentioned that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision for the “Fourth City” includes building a net-zero city free from pollution.

As part of the construction, the companies aim to triple the green spaces, providing a pleasant living environment, according to their presentation.

The PGA consortium will develop an 18-hole standard golf course across nearly 200 acres, which will be the first of its kind in South India. The minister explained that the project will also enhance the region’s natural Deccan rocks and local water resources by implementing the Miyawaki method to grow forests.