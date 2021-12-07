Teenmaar Mallanna joins BJP in Delhi

Popular journalist Chintapandu Ravi aka Teenmaar Mallanna on Tuesday joined BJP in Delhi in the presence of Telangana BJP state in charge Tarun Chug and the party state president Bandi Sanjay.



After welcoming into the party, Tarun Chug handed over the party membership Mallanna. MP Dharmapuri Arvind and other BJP leaders were present.

It is already known that Teenmar Mallanna was arrested by Chilkalguda police on the charges of extortion. Mallanna is alleged to have demanded money from Lakshmikanth Sharma, a spiritual leader. Mallanna who spent nine weeks in jail was granted bail by the Telangana High Court.