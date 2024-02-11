Telangana: 100 new buses rolled out to support Maha Lakshmi scheme

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy flagged off 100 new buses at BR Ambedkar statue here on Saturday. The new fleet is part of the Corporation’s plans to support the Maha Lakshmi scheme offering free travel to women.

Speaking on the occasion, CM lauded the role played by RTC staff and workers in the achievement of Telangana. He recalled the way RTC employees boycotted the duties and stalled buses, particularly during the Sakala Janula Samme.

He said that the Maha lakshmi scheme’s objective was to strengthen the RTC financially. Despite the financial burden of Rs 13 crore per day, the government decided to continue the scheme.

He also informed that in view of Sammakka and Sarakka Jatara free services will also be offered to the pilgrims.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar informed that the Corporation has placed a proposal with the Government for adding up 2,200 buses in wake of implementation of Mahalakshmi scheme. The Corporation has set the target of adding up 1,325 buses to its existing fleet by June-end. These included 712 Palle velugu, 400 Express, 75 Deluxe, 138 Lahari/rajadhani buses which are being placed into service in a phased manner. The programme was attended by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Seethakka and several other MLAs.