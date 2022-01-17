Telangana: 12 policemen at Yadadri police station test COVID-19 positive

Following the doctors at Gandhi and Osmania hospital testing positive for COVID-19 from the frontline warriors, 12 police staff at Yadadri police station tested positive for the virus on Monday.

According to the officials, ACP, CI and 10 constables were found to be infected with the virus and were put in home isolation. Meanwhile, tests are being carried out on the other staff after the police personnel tested positive.

Four days ago, nearly 150 healthcare professionals from Gandhi and Osmania General hospitals including other hospitals in the city tested COVID-19 positive. The healthcare professionals who tested COVID-19 positive included doctors, house surgeons, resident doctors and MBBS students. However, none of the healthcare workers hospitalized.

The hospital authorities said that all the COVID-19 positive health care workers are stable and do not need hospitalization. On Sunday, Telangana recorded 2,047 COVID-19 positive cases including 1,174 cases from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).