X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: 17 SIs in Nizamabad range transferred

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

About 17 sub-inspectors in Nizamabad range were transferred. The district range Inspector General of Police

About 17 sub-inspectors in Nizamabad range were transferred. The district range Inspector General of Police (IGP) ordered the transfer of the Sub-Inspectors (SI) in the Nizamabad range comprising Nizamabad, Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy and Kamareddy. The orders were issued on Thursday.

The transfer orders include the names of Nizamabad town-II SI P Prabhakar who was transferred to the Bheemgal police station, D Srinath was transferred to the town-II PS of Nizamabad city, earlier he was in VR.

Bheemgal SI K Sreedhar Reddy was transferred to the Mendora PS, Mendora SI P Suresh to the Morthad PS, Morthad SI M Sampath Kumar to VR, Velpur SI P Sridhar Goud to Kammarpally PS, Kammarpally SI Md Arif transferred to Yergatla, Yergatla SI B Hari Prasad transferred to Mupkal, Mupkal SI P Raghavender transferred to Balkonda, Balkonda SI T Shri Hari transferred to VR.

Narayankhed SI K Sandeep was transferred to town-IV PS of Nizamabad, Nizamabad town-IV SI transferred to VR of Nizamabad police, SI B Santosh Kumar who was at VR of Medak was transferred to Kondapur PS of Sangareddy district, Kondapur SI K Raja to VR, SI Ahmed Mohiuddin who is in VR at Kamareddy was transferred as second SI of Bhiknoor PS, K Raja who is working as SHO at Ramareddy PS was transferred as SHO of Madnoor PS.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X