Telangana: 17 SIs in Nizamabad range transferred

About 17 sub-inspectors in Nizamabad range were transferred. The district range Inspector General of Police (IGP) ordered the transfer of the Sub-Inspectors (SI) in the Nizamabad range comprising Nizamabad, Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy and Kamareddy. The orders were issued on Thursday.

The transfer orders include the names of Nizamabad town-II SI P Prabhakar who was transferred to the Bheemgal police station, D Srinath was transferred to the town-II PS of Nizamabad city, earlier he was in VR.

Bheemgal SI K Sreedhar Reddy was transferred to the Mendora PS, Mendora SI P Suresh to the Morthad PS, Morthad SI M Sampath Kumar to VR, Velpur SI P Sridhar Goud to Kammarpally PS, Kammarpally SI Md Arif transferred to Yergatla, Yergatla SI B Hari Prasad transferred to Mupkal, Mupkal SI P Raghavender transferred to Balkonda, Balkonda SI T Shri Hari transferred to VR.

Narayankhed SI K Sandeep was transferred to town-IV PS of Nizamabad, Nizamabad town-IV SI transferred to VR of Nizamabad police, SI B Santosh Kumar who was at VR of Medak was transferred to Kondapur PS of Sangareddy district, Kondapur SI K Raja to VR, SI Ahmed Mohiuddin who is in VR at Kamareddy was transferred as second SI of Bhiknoor PS, K Raja who is working as SHO at Ramareddy PS was transferred as SHO of Madnoor PS.