Telangana: 2 boys forced to eat dung for entering orchard in Thorrur

Two boys were forced to eat dung after they trespassed into the mango orchard at Kantayalpalem village in Mahabubabad district.

Getting into details, the two boys from Sai Nagar in Thorrur entered the orchard adjacent to the road in search of their dog on Thursday. On noticing the boys, the caretakers of the mango orchard, identified as Banoth Yaku from Bothala Thanda and Banoth Ramulu from Hachu Thanda caught them suspecting they had entered to steal mangoes.

According to the Mahabubabad SP N Koti Reddy, the caretakers tied up the boys' hands and hit them with sticks. They also stuffed the dung into their mouth and forced them to eat it.

The accused also recorded the heinous act on their mobile phones.

Cases were four booked on four persons including those who had taken the video and instigated Yaku and Ramulu to stuff dung into the boys' mouth. A case under SC ST POA act has been registered.