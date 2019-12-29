Telangana: 2 killed, 7 injured after tractor turns turtle in Khammam

Two people were killed and seven others injured after a tractor they were travelling in turned turtle at Jeela Cheruvu near Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district. The deceased were identified as Venkulu and Jayamma.

Locals informed the police who registered a case and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Of the seven injured, the condition of two is said to be critical. As many as 30 members were in the tractor when the incident occurred. The police registered a case and are investigating.

On December 25, a man was killed in a road accident at Adibatla. The incident took place when the victim, P Shiva (25), a resident of Yacharam was heading to Kongarakalan village from Ravirala when he lost control over the vehicle and hit a wall. Shiva suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.