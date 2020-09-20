Telangana: 2 Maoists killed in exchange fire with police at Komarambheem

Two Maoists have been killed in a police encounter at Kadanba forest at Kagaznagar of Komarambheem Asifabad district on Sunday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, around 400 greyhounds constable conducted combing operation in the forests of Asifabad and Kagaznagar. The Maoists and police exchanged fire after spotting each other which led to the death of two Maoists.

It is learned that there were around six Maoists including the state committee member Bhaskar who tried to escape from the police by firing at them. Searches are underway to trace the remaining Maoists. It was the second time that Bhaskar escaped from the police.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that two Maoists have been killed in the exchange of fire with police on the banks of the Pranahitha river in the forest area.

It should be notified that the Bhadrachalam police on Saturday found two explosives in Cherla of the district. The bombs were planted on Kaliveru-Tegada road. The bomb squad defused an explosive and blasted the other one at Kaliveru cross roads.