Telangana: 2 promises out of 6 fulfilled

Hyderabad: The initiative of the state government to launch the Mahalakshmi scheme which enables women passengers to travel free in the state-owned transport corporation buses became an instant hit as women passengers, including senior citizens, expressed their happiness.

The Mahalakshmi scheme was announced by the Congress party on September 18 in its manifesto for Telangana. It would certainly help the working women more so those who must change two or three buses to reach their destination. In their very first reaction, women passengers said that it would help them save anything between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per month. Even the pass holders felt that apart from saving the money they had to pay for the bus pass, they would now be spared from going to bus depots to get the passes renewed. All that they requested was to see that the frequency of buses was increased and more buses added to the fleet.

Launching the scheme in the Assembly premises soon after the oath taking of all MLAs, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “We committed, and we fulfilled it.” Revanth said that this free travel scheme was dedicated to Sonia Gandhi who stood as an iron woman and role model for women across the globe.

He said the government would implement all the six guarantees within the first 100 days. The other scheme that was launched on Saturday was the Cheyuta under which Arogyasri card holders will be eligible for Rs 10 lakhmedical insurance.

Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, zero tickets were issued to women. Soon the TSRTC will issue smart cards. The number of passengers who travelled by each bus would be registered in an electronic ticket machine by the conductors.

Minister’s Seethakka, Konda Surekha and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari flagged off the buses from the Assembly. In districts, the collectors flagged off the buses. Some Congress leaders took selfies with passengers.