Telangana: 23 held for misusing 'Rythu Bandhu' cheques in Nalgonda

The Nalgonda police on Thursday arrested 23 persons for misusing 'Rythu Bandhu'. District Superintendant of Police Narmada said that the persons were misusing the cheques of the farmers who were unable to take the cheques.



Disclosing the case details to the media, ASP said that the 'Rythu Bandhu' cheques were distributed in Gurrampodu, Pedda Adisarlapalli, Chinthapalli, Nampally and Chandoor mandal limits. However, some persons joined hands with revenue officials, land owners and bank officials and grabbed the cheques released on the agricultural lands of dead farmers and the farmers residing in other regions and failed to take the cheques.

The arrested withdrew around Rs 61,50,460 from 547 cheques. "A total of five criminal cases were registered in five mandals and 23 persons involving in the case were taken into custody," SP Narmada said.

The SP congratulated Devarakonda DSP Anand Reddy, Nalgonda DSP Venkateshwar Reddy, Mallepalli CI Ravinder, Nampally CI Satyam, Chandur CI Madhu, Gurrampodu SI Seenaiah, Gudipalli SI Veerababu, Nampally SI Rafi, Chintapali SI Venkateshwarlu.