Telangana: 25 more students test positive for coronavirus in Bhainsa

In the latest development, as many as 25 students have tested positive for coronavirus in Bhainsa of Nirmal district taking the overall tally of infected students to 34. On Thursday, the health officials conducted tests on 176 students of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule boys' school when the reports of 25 came positive. It is also learned that seven students from the school tested positive on Wednesday.

The district medical and health department was alerted in the view of the huge surge in the coronavirus cases in the Bhainsa. According to the officials, tests are yet to be conducted on more 140 students.

On the other hand, 29 police personnel who were on duty underwent coronavirus tests out of which, the result of one person turned positive.

The schools in Telangana are turning into epicentre of coronavirus outbreak with 56 people including teachers, students and staff members testing positive in two Zilla Parishad schools in Mancherial. In another case, 38 students from minority residential school in Hyderabad's Balanagar also tested positive.