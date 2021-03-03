Telangana: 3 including student, teacher test positive in Jagtial

Three including school principal, student and teacher tested positive for coronavirus here at government school of Ailapur village in Korutla mandal of Jagtial district.



The incident came to fore when the student developed the symptoms of the virus and underwent Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). After the results turned positive, the tests were conducted on the entire school staff and students. The reports of principal Lokani Srinivas and Telugu teacher, Anooja came positive.

Following the incident, the healthcare officials took up the sanitization works of the school before closing it.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 163 coronavirus positive cases were reported across the state pushing the total tally to 2,99,254.