Telangana: 3 killed in road accident in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Three people were killed in road accident at the Opencast-II in Manuguru of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. The accident occurred when a dumper truck rammed into Bolero vehicle.



The three people travelling in the Bolero were dead on the spot. Onlookers said that the driver reversing the dumper track when the vehicle hit the Bolero. Two workers and a Bolero driver were dead.

The police were informed who registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy. An investigation is underway. The victims are yet to be identified.