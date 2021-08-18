  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: 3 killed in road accident in Bhadradri Kothagudem

3 killed in opencast-II in Manuguru of Bhadradri Kothagudem
x

3 killed in opencast-II in Manuguru of Bhadradri Kothagudem

Highlights

  • 3 killed in opencast-II in Manuguru of Bhadradri Kothagudem
  • Two workers and a Bolero driver were dead.

Three people were killed in road accident at the Opencast-II in Manuguru of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. The accident occurred when a dumper truck rammed into Bolero vehicle.

The three people travelling in the Bolero were dead on the spot. Onlookers said that the driver reversing the dumper track when the vehicle hit the Bolero. Two workers and a Bolero driver were dead.

The police were informed who registered a case and sent the bodies for autopsy. An investigation is underway. The victims are yet to be identified.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X