  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: 3 killed in road mishap in Suryapet

The incident took place when the couples scooter was hit by the lorry
x

The incident took place when the couple's scooter was hit by the lorry

Highlights

  • Three killed in Suryapet road accident
  • The incident took place when the couple's scooter was hit by the lorry

Three people were killed and one another injured after a lorry rammed into two bikes here at Palakeedu mandal of Suryapet district on Saturday. The three were dead on the spot. Of the victims, a couple belonged to Venkatadri Palem village of Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district.

They were identified as Danavath Punaya (55) and his wife Danavath Magthi (50).

The incident took place when the couple's scooter was hit by the lorry which was heading from Janpahad to Sunyapahad. Another motorist who was dead in the mishap is yet to be identified. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another accident which occurred at Choutuppal of Yadadri district, a woman died on the spot when her moped was hit by lorry at Tangadepally X roads. The victim was identified as Lakshmi (18).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X