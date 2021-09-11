Telangana: 3 killed in road mishap in Suryapet

Three people were killed and one another injured after a lorry rammed into two bikes here at Palakeedu mandal of Suryapet district on Saturday. The three were dead on the spot. Of the victims, a couple belonged to Venkatadri Palem village of Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district.



They were identified as Danavath Punaya (55) and his wife Danavath Magthi (50).

The incident took place when the couple's scooter was hit by the lorry which was heading from Janpahad to Sunyapahad. Another motorist who was dead in the mishap is yet to be identified. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another accident which occurred at Choutuppal of Yadadri district, a woman died on the spot when her moped was hit by lorry at Tangadepally X roads. The victim was identified as Lakshmi (18).