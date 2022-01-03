Telangana: 3 of family die in gas cylinder explosion in Bhadradri

Telangana: A couple and their 12-year-old daughter were burnt alive after the LPG cylinder in their house exploded on Sunday night. Another girl sustained severe burn injuries and was taken to Palwancha government hospital. She was later shifted to hospital in Bhadradri for better treatment.



The doctors said that the girl was admitted to hospital with 80 per cent burns. The deceased were identified as Ramakrishna, his wife Sri Lakhsmi and their daughter Sahitya (12).

The police who were informed about the incident suspect that it was a suicidal act. The police along with the CLUES team inspected the house and recovered some important documents from the victim's car.

According to the police, Ramakrishna operated a Mee-Seva centre in Palwancha and later he moved to Rajamahendravaram. Two days ago, the couple along with their twin daughters moved to their house in Palwancha.

On Monday morning, locals noticed smoke from their house and informed the police. The police suspect that Ramakrishna resorted to the step after he lost Rs 30 lakh in online businesses and rising debts. A case has been registered by the police.