Telangana: 3 officials suspended following Singareni mine collapse mishap

Following the roof collapse at SRP-3 mine in Srirampur which claimed three lives, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Friday suspended a deputy manager and two supervisors holding them responsible for incident.

A charge-memo was issued to the mine manager in connection with the incident.

The management further clarified that no officer will be spared if there is any lack of strictness while discharging their duty.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar ordered a probe into the incident and it can be said that this is the first time in the history that SCCL initiated swift action against the officials holding them responsible for the incident.

V Krishna Reddy (57), B Laxmaiah (60), G Satyanarayana Raju (32) and R Chandrasekhar (32) died in the mishap.

