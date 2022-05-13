Telangana: 3.5 lakh appear on day 4 of Inter I year exam

Hyderabad: On day four of the Inter I year exam on Friday around 3.5 lakh appeared for Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, and history paper I exam.

According to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) a total of 3.69 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

Of them 18,435 were absent. Observers were sent to Medak, Yadadri, Vikarabad and Nizamabad districts to exam centres. They found smooth and peaceful conduct of exams. Two malpractices, one each in Nizamabad and Khammam, were booked during the exam.