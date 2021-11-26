Telangana: 4 die as car rams into tree in Karimnagar's Manakondur

In a tragic incident, four people killed after their car rammed into a tree near Manakondur police station in the wee hours of Friday. Of all the five people in the car, four were dead on the spot and another sustained serious injuries.



The injured was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.



The victims are said to be the natives of Jyothinagar of Karimnagar. The incident took place when they were returning to Karimnagar after attending 10-day death event of a relative in Kallur of Khammam district.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The victims are yet to be identified.