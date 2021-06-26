Telangana: 4 drown in Manjira river in Nizamabad

Four people met a watery grave while trying to reach the other end of the stream here at Birkur-Bichkunda outskirts of Nizamabad district on Friday.

The victims were identified as Anjavva (42), daughter Sony (18), another Gangotri and Prashanth (9).

According to the villagers, the victims were heading to their village by crossing the river after attending a religious event in Birkur. "Usually, the villagers of Shetlur cross the stream to reach Birkur and the incident occurred due to the heavy flow of water in the Manjira river," the villagers said.

The police fished out the bodies and sent them for autopsy. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.