Telangana: 4 injured as private bus rams into house in Suryapet

Four people were injured after a private travels' bus rammed into a house on Wednesday morning at Kodad. The bus ferrying 36 passengers was heading to Visakhapatnam from Rajasthan.

The incident took place when the bus belonging to Leeladari travels' of Rajasthan hit the road divider and rammed into a house in the early hours on Wednesday. The injured alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. Meanwhile, the injured persons were sent to a hospital for treatment.

The passengers inside the bus breathed a sigh of relief for having a narrow escape.

A similar incident took place on September 12 when private travel's bus crashed into a house in Natakan Gudem of Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district. A couple who was sleeping inside the house escaped with minor injuries. The driver of the bus which was travelling from Khammam to Hyderabad is suspected to have dozed off.