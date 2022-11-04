Telangana: 4 students of TMREIS make it to MBBS

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Societyon Thursday announced that four of its students have created history by securing medical seats in the recently concluded first round of medical counselling.

According to TMREIS, a student Tahura Masood got seat in MBBS at Dr VRK Women's Medical College, Md Saifuddin got seat in MBBS at Ayaan Medical College, K Rambabu got seat in MBBS at Gandhi Medical College and E Sravan Kumar got seat in BDS at Jamia Millia in New Delhi.

Rambabu of who hails from Kothamarthy village in Nalgonda district said "Our teachers motivated me a lot. My parents work as labourers. No words are enough to thank the Government of Telangana and my teachers for their support," he added.

Md Saifuddin, who decided to become a Cardiologist after losing his parents a very young age, said, "My grandparents and uncle sacrificed and struggled a lot to educate me."

A mother of Tahura Masood said "My husband is a daily wage earner. If not for free long NEET coaching provided by TMREIS, my daughter wouldn't have dreamt of preparing for the exam given our family's economic condition. I thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for establishing minority residential schools."

"I am thrilled beyond my words at the thought of becoming a doctor. Poverty taught me lessons in life and made me realise that no one should die due to lack of money," said E Sravan Kumar who bagged a seat in BDS at Jamia Millia in New Delhi.

B Shafiullah, Secretary, TMREIS congratulated the students for scripting success and appreciated the teachers for fulfilling the dreams of students from less privileged backgrounds.