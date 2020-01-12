Telangana: 50-bed temporary hospital to be set up for Medaram Jatara

The officials of the Health Department are making arrangements for setting up of 50-bed temporary hospital for the devotees who visit Medaram jatara. Over 1.2 crore pilgrims will be taking part in the jatara that is to be held from February 5 to February 8.

Apart from the temporary hospital, the officials are also arranging 16 health camps. The services will begin on the day of Jatara. 150 doctors along with 530 paramedical staff from Warangal will be deployed at the hospital and the camp. Besides, 20 ambulances will also be arranged at the jatara.

Around Rs 200 crore has been allocated to the Jatara by the government which has taken all the arrangements to hold the Jatara on a peaceful note.