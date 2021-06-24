Telangana: 7,007 posts for new medical colleges in state

The state government on Thursday sanctioned 7,007 posts for the new medical colleges being set up in Telangana. Of the total posts, each 1,001 posts were accorded to the seven new colleges which include professors, doctors, technicians, pharmacists and others.

In addition to the new colleges, the government also sanctioned posts for Jagtial government college of nursing and Gandhi Hospital school of nursing i.e, each 48 posts of total 720 to the 13 nursing colleges in the state.

The government gave a green signal to the construction of medical colleges in Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Jagtial, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem and Mancherial. It is worth mentioning here that there were only four government medical colleges in the state before the achieving statehood and later five new medical colleges were set up after the bifurcation of state.

In the latest, the government accorded permission for the construction of seven new medical colleges in the state with which the total number of government medical colleges went up to 16.