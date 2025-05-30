  • Menu
Telangana: 75% Attendance Mandatory for Fee Reimbursement in Degree Colleges

Telangana Higher Education officials decide to link fee reimbursement eligibility to a minimum of 75% student attendance.

A key decision was made in the Telangana Higher Education meeting regarding fee reimbursement. Students must now have at least 75 percent attendance in their degree courses to qualify for fee reimbursement.

The meeting, chaired by Balkishta Reddy and attended by vice-chancellors of seven universities, noted that although previous government orders mandated this attendance rule, it had not been properly enforced. The VCs agreed to implement the rule to help improve education quality. They also decided to reduce the credits required for a three-year degree from 150 to 142.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed concern over delays in fee reimbursement payments, which have reached nearly Rs. 8,000 crore. He urged the state government to clear the arrears promptly to protect the futures of poor students and prevent private colleges from closing due to financial difficulties.

