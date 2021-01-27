Telangana: 7.5 per cent pay revision for government employees

The Pay Revision Commission has suggested increasing the salary of government employees by 7.5 per cent on basic pay. The minimum pay was fixed as Rs 19,000 while the maximum pay was 1,62,700 at the highest level.

The CR Biswal committee has reduced the House Rent Allowance (HRA) on the basic pay. It suggested to reduced HRA from 30 per cent to 24 per cent in Hyderabad while in the villages to 11 per cent and other slabs were reduced to 13 and 17 per cent.

The childcare leaves were enhanced to four months while a two-year leave to take care of disabled children.

The PRC suggested to enhance retirement age from 58 years to 60 years and said that if the government implements the suggestions, it will incur an additional burden of Rs 2,250 crore.





On the other hand, the three-member committee constituted by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on PRC will convene a meeting today at BRK Bhavan at 5 pm with The committee is headed by the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar with Principal Secretaries Ramakrishna Rao (Finance) and Rajat Kumar (Irrigation) as its members.