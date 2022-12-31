Telangana a role model for country in welfare & development programmes

Hyderabad: Telangana stands as a role model for the country in the implementation of welfare and development programmes. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's eight-year rule paved the way for taking up of a slew of welfare schemes and achieved desirable results in the country's public welfare.

According to a document released by the CMO, the results of welfare schemes in the lives of the lower classes. The State government has been providing financial security to poor families who are facing insecurity, the elderly, widows, disabled, Filariais victims, single women, toddy-tappers, handloom workers, beedi workers, AIDS patients, senior artists, dialysis patients.

The economic and social security through the implementation of CM KCR's flagship schemes 'Kalyan Lakshmi', 'Shadi Mubarak' addressed the difficulties faced by the poor, who are unable to get their daughters married.

The government has strengthened the irrigation sector by giving it top priority. As soon as it was formed, first priority was given to repair ponds. As a part of that, the 'Mission Kakatiya' scheme revived ponds and water bodies and reinforced pond embankments.

The world's largest Kaleswaram Lift irrigation project was launched and achieved remarkable results in the field of agriculture. The agricultural sector in Telangana---which has been the breadwinner of the country--has become an ideal for farmers across the nation. With the 'Mission Kakatiya' scheme. which has been undertaken in phases while completing the pending projects, the groundwater levels have increased greatly. Telangana is flourishing with green crop fields without any problem of irrigation water for the farm sector.

Telangana's agriculture sector has brought a paradigm shift to an agrarian country. It introduced to the world the real agri revolution. From 24-hour free electricity, to irrigation water for two crops to grain purchase, from 'Rythu Bandhu' to 'Rythu Bheema', the CM is known in the hearts of farmers as their friend who has been supporting them by implementing schemes without any difficulty for their benefit. The State is recording surprising results by providing uninterrupted electricity for 24 hours to meet agricultural, domestic and industrial needs. With the construction of Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants, strong steps have been taken to achieve self-sufficiency in the power sector.

The government has laid the foundation for "healthy Telangana" by giving utmost priority to maternal and child care through various schemes, like KCR kit for mother and child and KCR nutrition kit for pregnant women. It is strengthening the health department by setting up medical/nursing colleges, super-specialty hospitals, basti dawakhanas, rural dispensaries, 'kantivelugu', dialysis services and diagnostic centres. Even in difficult situations, like Corona, the department worked tirelessly to serve patients and saved lakhs of lives.

The government ushered in numerous schemes for the comprehensive development of dalits. Apart from education and social development of dalits, it is working tirelessly for their uplift by implementing ambitious schemes, like three acres of land, concessions for entrepreneurs, TS Pride, free electricity up to 101 units.

The 'Dalit Bandhu' Scheme, which has never been seen before in the country, is bringing light in the lives of dalits. The financial assistance provided by the government through 'Dalit Bandhu' is a social investment; it not only trains dalits as entrepreneurs, but also gives results towards economic empowerment for future generations by giving them self-confidence and turning them into businessmen.