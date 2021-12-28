Telangana: Add zing to New Year bash

Hyderabad: While yellow alert has been sounded in New Delhi following sudden spurt of Omicron cases in the last five days and others States like Maharashtra have put brakes on New Year revelry, the Telangana government on Tuesday decided to permit the people to usher in New Year with pomp and gaiety.

It has decided to allow celebrations in pubs, bars, clubs and special musical events on December 31 till 1 am on January 1. The organisers can have DJ music and other forms of celebrations. Wine and dine is permitted till the clock strikes 12. The State Excise and Prohibition department has made special arrangements to supply required quantity of liquor to the licenced wineshops, bars and star hotels where the new year celebrations are being organised in a grand manner. There are no restrictions on clubs to sell entry tickets for the events.

Even celebrities, rappers and live music performers can be invited. The only instructions given to the management is to ensure supply of face masks and see that they maintain social distance during the celebrations. Officials said that police and Excise officials will visit every pub and big event venues and review the arrangements, mainly the Covid-19 safety measures.

It is estimated that the total liquor sale would be around Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore during the New Year celebrations in the State. The government hopes to get about Rs 600 to Rs 700 crore as service tax on tickets, food and beverages and liquor supplied at the events. Special teams have been formed to monitor the safety of year-end celebrations. The Bar managements were also suggested to provide transport facilities to the tipplers to avoid road accidents and any untoward incidents in the nights.