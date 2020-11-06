Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy visits Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the need of the hour is to focus on cultivating crops with low capital investment, in a lower extent of the land with high yielding making agriculture profitable.

The Minister, who is on his four-day official visit in Maharashtra, on Thursday, visited the Krishi Vigyana Kendra (KVK) at Baramti Agriculture Development Authority (BADA) near Pune.

Speaking after visiting the KVK, he said, that the agriculture farming at KVK of BADA is a modern temple and appreciated the efforts of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sarad Pawar and his brother Appa Saheb Pawar for their efforts in the agriculture sector for the last 30 years.

He said that the Telangana State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been taking a series of measures to make agriculture profitable.

Visiting the KVK would help in sharing the experiences and study the ways and means of agriculture practices being implemented there, he added.

Niranjan Reddy said that both the Telangana and Western Maharashtra have similar climatic conditions. And, the Telangangan farmer should also adopt the best agriculture practices being implemented at KVK.

The Minister said that the Telangana State has been making efforts to transform and give direction to farmers in the Sate to cultivate crops of international standards and quality.

He also shared the welfare schemes of round the clock power supply to the agriculture sector, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima and other schemes extended to the farmers in the State.

State Agriculture Secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy, State Horticulture Director Venkata Rami Reddy, Marketing Department Director Lakhmi Bhai, KLB Agriculture University Registrar and among other members of the Telangana official delegation visited the KVK of BADA located near Pune.