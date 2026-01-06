Telangana aims for $3 Trillion economy by 2047, says Minister Sridhar Babu

In a recent address to the Legislative Council, IT Minister Sridhar Babu affirmed the government's commitment to elevating Telangana's economy to a remarkable $3 trillion by the year 2047. He highlighted ongoing efforts to attract investments that align with this ambitious goal.

Babu noted the introduction of the Ease of Doing Business policy, designed to streamline processes and foster a more conducive environment for investors. He pointed out that the Telangana Rising summit had successfully secured investments worth ₹5 lakh crore.

Expressing optimism, the minister stated that the upcoming World Economic Summit on the 19th of this month would provide additional opportunities to attract substantial investments for the region.