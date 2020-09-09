Telangana: All set for EAMCET today

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for conducting EAMCET and NEET examinations in a peaceful atmosphere along with taking necessary precautionary steps keeping in view of coronavirus. The entrance tests are scheduled to be held from September 9.



EAMCET exams will be held from September 9 to 29 whereas NEET exam will be held on September 13. Around 5,408 students will appear for the EAMCET examinations in the district. EAMCET exam will be held in two sessions – morning session is from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon session is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Students are asked to present two hours before at the examination centre. Also, they are told to follow Covid-19 guidelines like they must wear face masks and should sanitize their hands before appearing for the exam.

At a review meeting with the officials of various departments, District Collector K Shashanka ordered them to provide all arrangements for the students, who will appear for both EAMCET and NEET examinations in the district.

He asked them to set up a medical camp at every examination centre and to deploy one superintendent, one doctor, two Asha workers along with providing ORS packets and drinking water facilities.

Collector Shashanka ordered the officials of electricity department to supply uninterrupted power during the examination timings and RTC officials were told to provide bus facilities as per the convenience of the students, who are appearing for the examinations.