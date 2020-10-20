Telangana: All the examinations in the state cancelled amid heavy rains in Hyderabad

Telangana: The incessant rains in the two Telugu states have created havoc especially in Hyderabad where the city is flooded with rainwater. The Hyderabad citizens are facing hardships with recent floods and it is reported that there could be further rains in two Telugu states amid deep depression in Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, the students who are about to take semister examinations in universities across Telangana were demanding to postpone the examinations in the wake of floods.

After the demand to postpone exams from all quarters, the Telangana government has postponed the examinations till Dussehra. The education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has tweeted to this extent. "We are postponing all the exams till Dussehra due to the state of emergency in the state; new dates for exams will be announced soon. Students need not worry," she tweeted.





All the examinations have been postponed till Dasara. @TelanganaCMO , @KTRTRS — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the capital of Telangana state Hyderabad was once again hit by heavy rains. Heavy rain occurred across the city on Tuesday afternoon. As a result, all the roads in the city were flooded and many colonies were inundated. DRF teams and GHMC officials were alerted in this regard. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar directed the authorities to shift the people in the hinterland as well as the dilapidated buildings to safer areas. It is suggested to dial 100 for emergency services. Authorities warned city residents not to leave their homes.