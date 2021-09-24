Telangana an ideal state in all sectors: CM KCR

Telangana is an ideal state in all the sectors, said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Business Advisory Meeting (BAC).



Speaking in the BAC meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to hold assembly sessions as per the protocol. He asked the speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to take steps in order to establish great traditions.

He also asked the speaker to consider the matters not only suggested by the government but also by the opposition.