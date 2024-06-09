Live
- TDP's Adireddy Srinivas wins with a record majority
- Telangana and Andhra to get two berths each in Union Cabinet
- PM, CMs of different States to attend Naidu's swearing-in
- Amaravati Smart City development works reviewed
- Four Injured in Car Crash near Paladugu of Khammam
- Six Naxalites With Rs 38 Lakh Bounty Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter
- Early diagnosis crucial as brain tumour cases rise globally
- Versatile fortified wines emerge as global flavour among patrons
- Tiruvalluar's 'Kural': A Scholarly Review
Tekangana BJP president G Kishen Reddy and former president Bandi Sanjay will be sworn in this evening as Union Ministers in Delhi.
Tekangana BJP president G Kishen Reddy and former president Bandi Sanjay will be sworn in this evening as Union Ministers in Delhi. While Kishen Reddy will be Cabinet Minister Bandi Sanjay will be Minister of State.
It is learnt that bith of them have been informed by Prime Ministers office about their induction in the cabinet. From Andhra Pradesh K Ramamohan Naidu and Pemsani Chandrasekhar will be inducted in the cabinet. While Ramamohan will be Union Minister Chandrasekar will be MoS.
