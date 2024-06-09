Telangana and Andhra to get two berths each in Union Cabinet

Tekangana BJP president G Kishen Reddy and former president Bandi Sanjay will be sworn in this evening as Union Ministers in Delhi. While Kishen Reddy will be Cabinet Minister Bandi Sanjay will be Minister of State.

It is learnt that bith of them have been informed by Prime Ministers office about their induction in the cabinet. From Andhra Pradesh K Ramamohan Naidu and Pemsani Chandrasekhar will be inducted in the cabinet. While Ramamohan will be Union Minister Chandrasekar will be MoS.