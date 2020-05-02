Telangana, Andhra Pradesh weigh course of action on Supreme Court order said Satyavathi Rathod

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government is weighing consultations with the Andhra Pradesh government on filing a review petition in the Supreme Court on the GO MS NO.3, which was struck down by a constitutional bench of the apex court.



It may be noted the said government order was issued in 2000 by the united Andhra Pradesh, reserving 100% teacher posts in notified agency areas to the STs. It was struck down by the SC following a petition which contended that it adversely affected the opportunities of general merit as well as other reserved category candidates. Thereupon, the court, citing its earlier judgement in the Indira Sawhney case of 1992, struck down the GO on April 22, reiterating that the total reservations cannot exceed 50 per cent.

Following these developments, ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Friday held discussions on the impact of the judgement on the State. She said following a decision taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the government was making a detailed exercise for filing a review petition in the apex court.

The minister said that the State government was committed to protecting the rights of the STs and their overall development. However, before filing a review petition, it was decided to take opinions from legal experts, people's representatives and prominent tribal leaders in the State.

She said that governments of both the Telugu states were exchanging their views on the issue. The GO was issued in united AP and applicable to both the States. Since the apex court judgement would have an impact on both TS and AP, it was decided to file a review petition in close coordination with AP. That apart, a request had already been made to the Union Tribal Welfare Minister Arjun Munda for Centre's cooperation in protecting the rights of tribals, she said.

The Minister urged the STs in the State not to be agitated as the State government under the leadership of CM KCR was committed to protecting their rights and interests. She appealed to them to extend cooperation to the State government.