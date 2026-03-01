Telangana Announces DEECET 2026 for Teacher Education Admissions

The State Director of School Education has issued a notification for the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET 2026), aimed at admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. The exam will facilitate entry into two-year DELED and DPSE courses across Telangana. Aspiring teachers must secure a rank in DEECET, conducted by the state government, to gain admission to government-aided and private unaided elementary teacher education colleges, including minority and non-minority categories.

Candidates can apply online from 15 March 2026 until 15 April 2026. To be eligible, applicants must have passed the Intermediate or an equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% marks. There is no age restriction. The application fee is Rs. 500 for general candidates and Rs. 450 for SC/ST/PWD applicants.

The DEECET 2026 exams will be held online on 21 and 22 May. Admissions and seat allocations for DELED and DPSE courses will be based on the ranks obtained in DEECET, subject to reservation rules.