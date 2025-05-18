Telangana govt. announces ex-gratia to Gulzar's house fire accident victims

A major fire in Charminar Gulzars has resulted in the loss of 17 lives, prompting the state government to announce compensation for the victims' families. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that each family of the deceased will receive Rs. 5 lakh in support.

Following the tragic incident, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered an inspection of the site, with Deputy CM Bhatti and Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Damodar Rajnarsimha in attendance. In a press briefing, Bhatti expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the state government.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire, which preliminary reports suggest was due to a short circuit. The fire brigade was alerted at 6:16 am, and within a minute, personnel from the Mogalura fire engine were en route, arriving at 6:20 am to commence rescue efforts. A total of 11 fire engines and a robot were deployed, involving 70 fire personnel in the operation. Thanks to their swift actions, the situation was brought under control before it escalated further.

Deputy CM Bhatti remarked, "It is very unfortunate that this incident has happened. The government will stand by the victims' families." CM Revanth Reddy is actively discussing the incident with officials from various departments to ensure a comprehensive response